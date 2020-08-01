St. Jude Dream Car winner plans to give vehicle to her son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Christmas came early for Barbara Philips.

Philips won the 2020 Toyota Corolla, courtesy of Beaman Toyota, during the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home giveaway special on News 2 in June.

She got the keys on July 31, but she is not keeping the car. Philips plans to gift it to her son Austin. “He and his wife are getting the car, and they have two young children, and they need the car and I already have a reliable car. So I am going to give the car to them.”

Beaman Toyota staff are excited to help Barbara learn how the car handles on the road so she can share that with her son.