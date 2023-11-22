NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Season’s greetings from Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing. Members of the unit are wishing their loved ones happy holidays.

In the playlist above, you can hear from SSgt Rebecca Corbin, Amn Trinity Graves, SSgt Leland Krich, Capt Bryce Bishop, MSgt Jay Servais & Capt Melissa Servais, SMSgt Marie Mohr, SrA Chloe Carter, TSgt Joy Rice, and SMSgt Christopher Shull.

You can also click on each name to find their individual clip.

These Military Greetings are sponsored by Wreaths Across America in partnership with News 2.

