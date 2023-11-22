NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Season’s greetings from Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing. Members of the unit are wishing their loved ones happy holidays.

In the playlist above, you can hear from Amn Aye Aye Myint, SSgt Lauren Shahan, SrA Joseph Kudratt, SSgt Jacob Brodrick, SSgt Marvin Batts, A1C Jesse Helms, MSgt Josh Carrio, TSgt Jeffrey Stone, and SrA Kyrie Logins.

You can also click on each name to find their individual clip.

These Military Greetings are sponsored by Parks Auction in partnership with News 2.

You can check out more holiday greetings from TN Air National Guard’s 118th Wing too: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5