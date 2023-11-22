NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Season’s greetings from Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing. Members of the unit are wishing their loved ones happy holidays.

In the playlist above, you can hear from TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Mark Thompson, A1C Matthew Gunn & Chaplain Paul Gunn, A1C Xaviera Stevens, MSgt Ashley Blasen, A1C Alex Wiseman, Major Rob Dunbar, and the Medical Group MSC Core (Capt. Matt Moore, 1Lt Barrett McCaffrey, LtCol Alyson Harris, and 2Lt Joe Brown).

You can also click on each name to find their individual clip.

These Military Greetings are sponsored by Oak Grove Racing & Gaming in partnership with News 2.

