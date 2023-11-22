NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Season’s greetings from Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing. Members of the unit are wishing their loved ones happy holidays.

In the playlist above, you can hear from SSgt Jessica Mallory & Major Carmen Gregson, SSgt Haley Sloan, AB Shaun Kistner, Amn Michael Webster, SSgt Joseph Bazelais, MSgt Sarah Fouty, SSgt Domanique Deal, AB Shen Maestre, and 1Lt Stevonica Logan.

You can also click on each name to find their individual clip.

These Military Greetings are sponsored by The Farmers Bank in partnership with News 2.

