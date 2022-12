SSgt James Tucker, A1C Xaviera Stevens, MSgt Jessey Ambrose, Ssgt Micah Manuel, Capt Melissa Servais, and MSgt Krystal Clamon with the 118th Wing TN Air National Guard wish their family and friends happy holidays.

These News 2’s Soldier Greetings are sponsored by the Matt Harden Law Personal Injury Attorneys in partnership with News 2. For previous greetings, visit our Soldier Greetings page.