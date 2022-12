A1C Joseph Kudratt, TSgt Joshua Antone, A1C Amberlee Brooks, SSgt Haley Sloan, A1C Mackensie Smith, and SMSgt Cordeliaous Sowell with the 118th Wing TN Air National Guard wish their family and friends happy holidays.

