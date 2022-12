SrA Souvipha Kaewbunyord, A1C Yonette Martin, SrA India Castillo, SrA Nathan Haas, TSgt Shonda Perkins, TSgt Krystle Parkswith with the 118th Wing TN Air National Guard wish their family and friends happy holidays.

These News 2’s Soldier Greetings are sponsored by The Farmers Bank in partnership with News 2. For previous greetings, visit our Soldier Greetings page.