Rising Angel organization helps build graduation stage for Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is celebrating the class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on June 6. The school has faced a tough year with tornadoes in March and closure due to COVID-19.

School officials wanted to give graduates a sense of normalcy with the end of the school year by giving them a graduation ceremony.

To help give graduates the ceremony they deserve, the Rising Angel Team teamed up with Element Exteriors and Nashville Lumber, to build a graduation stage for the school.

“This school is such an important part of our community, and this is just a way of saying, Thank You!’,” said Stacey Woodson, Rising Angel Host and CEO.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be on Saturday, June 6 at 11 am. You can stream the event here.