NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Taking young women from the ball field to the STEM fields. What started as a Ph.D. project has turned into “Play Like a Girl,” a non-profit, partnering with the likes of Google, Under Armor and Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. The organization is the brainchild of Dr. Kimberly Clay.

“It was a classroom project that took on a life of its own,” Clay said. “Over the 18 years, we have evolved into an organization that really focuses on leveraging the skills that girls gain from sport to help propel them into male-dominated careers, in particular in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

Play Like a Girl is headquarted in Nashville. Its programs focus on middle school girls, especially those from resource-poor communities. The organization hosts summer camps, after-school clubs and sports clinics, as well as awards scholarships.

“In order for girls to survive male-dominated fields, like STEM, there are a number of skills they have to acquire,” Clay said. “It’s really, one: find a place to belong, have the confidence in the leadership skills, but also teamwork. Sport actually provides those skills for girls; it helps them to develop a thick skin, that ‘bounce back’ is what we call it, being able to come back from failure.”

Play Like a Girl has exposed thousands of young women to the “big leagues” of many arenas, including a hands-on lesson about medical devices with Medtronic, experimenting in the lab at Lipscomb University’s College of Pharmacy and a tech competition in Silicon Valley.

Clay previously worked at the Centers for Disease Control Prevention and as a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She left her career in public health 12 years ago to lead the organization as CEO, as a full-time volunteer. She credits her husband of 22 years, Dr. Mark Clay, for always supporting her dreams. They have two sons, Joshua and Isaac.

“I often say to people, you know, choosing the spouse is probably one of the most important things you’ll do,” Clay said.

As Play Like a Girl gets closer to celebrating 20 years in 2024, Clay looks back on how it was born: out of her doctoral research that showed healthy habits in childhood can help prevent cancer and chronic diseases later in life.

“I was seeing (that) in so many families, but in particular, persons and families of color,” Clay said. “Play Like a Girl was started initially to simply get people moving and active for that purpose.”

But when an Earnst & Young study revealed 94 percent of female executives in the C-Suite played sports, Clay forged a new connection.

“I said, ‘oh my God,’ then we’ve got to leverage sport for more than just health; there’s an opportunity to truly change the trajectory of many girls’ lives,” Clay said. “I found a happy medium in the middle and brought the two together with the support of our board, and there’s been no looking back.”

Only forward. As they say, “The Future is Female” and Dr. Kimberly Clay is helping the young girls of today lead the way.

Clay has a passion for mentoring and has served in that capacity through several organizations, including Step Up and ChickTech. Above all, she said faith is the guiding light in her life.

To learn more about Play Like a Girl, visit the organization’s: https://iplaylikeagirl.org/