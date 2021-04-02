2021 Remarkable Women Contest winner: Cara Finger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Throughout the month of March, WKRN recognized four women who were nominated by their families or peers in our Remarkable Women contest.

This year’s winner was announced on April 1. Congratulations to our winner Cara Finger!

Cara is a mom of three, including to two adopted children. She also started “My bag, My story.” For every one of these bags sold, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization donates one to a child in foster care in Middle Tennessee, so they don’t have to carry their belongings in a trash bag.

