Cancer survivor provides healing through horses for kids with cancer

Horses were there for Tracy Kujawa in one of her darkest moments, after she received her first cancer diagnosis.

“I drove right to the barn where my horse was in Franklin, and I just laid down in her stall and cried,” Kujawa said.

In the months after that, Kujawa lost both of her parents and a tornado ripped through her home in East Nashville. She kept finding strength at the barn.

“I have great horses a good dog, and I have a lot of faith,” Kujawa said. “There’s nothing I can’t handle with God with me.”

Kujawa has beat cancer three times. She had a vision that revealed a way to share what horses have done for her with children fighting the same disease.

“I had a dream I was teaching bald-headed children to ride horses, and it got me up at 2 in the morning, out of bed. I ran to the internet to see if there were any programs,” Kujawa said. “I can’t imagine what these parents go through. I know what my diagnosis was like for me and the people who love me and surrounded me, but to have a two-year-old or a four-year-old or whatever age child you have, it’s really hard.”

Angel Heart Farm was born out of Kujawa’s heart and undoubtedly the families she serves would call her an angel.

“There are so many bad things that come out of cancer, but look at our relationship with Tracy and all the wonderful things she’s done for cancer kids,” said Courtney Campbell, mom of a cancer survivor. “So there’s obviously so much magical things that happen with cancer, too.”

Campbell’s 2 1/2-year-old daughter Kelly was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma at just 10 months old. She went through multiple rounds of chemo, surgery, stem cell transplants, radiation, and antibody therapy.

“After all that 18 to 20 months later, she is cancer-free and in remission. There is not a speck of cancer in her body,” Campbell said.

Now Kelly comes out to the farm in College Grove weekly to ride a horse named Rocky.

“It’s really magical to see the kind of healing that she’s getting being out here,” Campbell said. “We were like, ‘Oh, this is what a happy healthy kid looks like.’ We never really got to see that because she spent her whole life in the hospital.”

The programs at Angel Heart Farm include art and music therapy and even nights out for parents.

“You can just tell with each mom here, each special relationship she has with each one of them,” Campbell said. “She gives all of her free time, all her heart and soul goes into this farm.”

“I just see a transformation with our kids when they’re around their ponies and their horses; there is so much joy that they get out of it,” Kujawa said. “They don’t know they’re sick; it’s a place they’re just being a kid. When you serve others, you serve God. That’s my goal. At the end of all end, that’s my goal, is to serve others.”

Tracy has served more than 350 families since 2001. With her angel heart, Tracy provides healing through horses.

All of the programs at Angel Heart Farm are free to families thanks to generous donors. They hold fundraisers throughout the year, and they’re always looking for volunteers.

For more information, visit: https://www.angelheartfarm.com/

Tracy Kujawa is one of four nominees in our Remarkable Women contest. The winner will be announced in March and will win a trip to The Mel Robbins Show in New York. She will also be eligible to win our parent company, Nexstar Media’s 2020 Woman of the Year award.