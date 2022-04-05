NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Throughout the month of March, WKRN recognized four women who were nominated by their families or peers in our Remarkable Women contest.

This year’s winner was announced on April 1. Congratulations to our winner Andrea Ball!

Andrea is an occupational therapist who started Play Ball Children’s Therapy in 2011. Andrea and other therapists at the practice, work with kids in speech, feeding, and physical therapy. She is also certified as a mindfulness professional and previously served as community educator for Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Center to help families of children with autism.

To read more about Andrea Ball and our other Remarkable Women, click here.