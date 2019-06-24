Prize winners from 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Congratulations to all the prize winners from the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Listed below are the prize winners:

$10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore: Carol McCauley

Lower-level tickets to 2019 CMA Awards, luxurious 1-night stay at Kimpton Aerston Hotel: Thomas Ballman

Trip for 2 to see Luke Bryan including concert tickets, hotel and airfare: Andrea Hittle

2019 Ford Escape: Kirby Lytle

Artesso Articulating Kitchen faucet with SmartTouch technology: Gilbert Davis

800 series 24″ Pocket Handle Bosch Dishwasher: Kaushik Kurani

$1,000 VISA Gift Card: Connie Estes

GRAND PRIZE: 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Connie Sorrell