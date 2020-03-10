Live Now
Pets of the Week: Middle Tennessee tornado edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

This week’s edition is animals who are at the Metro shelter following last week’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee. We share their photos in the hopes we can help reunite they will be reunited with their families.

All reclaim fees are waived during recovery from the tornado.

There are pet supplies available for storm victims at MACC that are in need. Supplies are available for pick up, or you can contact the shelter to arrange a delivery.  The shelter has dog and cat food, bedding, crates, toys, bowls, tethers, tarps, collars and leashes available.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.

  • POTW Lost dog Hermitage
    Found near Parkwood Court in Hermitage 37076
  • POTW lost dog North Nashville
    Found near Jackson Street and DB Todd Blvd in 37208
  • POTW lost cat North Nashville
    Found near Dr. DB Todd Blvd and Knowles Street 37208
  • POTW lost cat
    Found near 1634 10th Ave N in 37208
  • POTW lost cat Hermitage
    Found near 1414 Princeton Place, Hermitage
  • POTW tornado animals

