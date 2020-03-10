Pets of the Week: Middle Tennessee tornado edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

This week’s edition is animals who are at the Metro shelter following last week’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee. We share their photos in the hopes we can help reunite they will be reunited with their families.

All reclaim fees are waived during recovery from the tornado.

There are pet supplies available for storm victims at MACC that are in need. Supplies are available for pick up, or you can contact the shelter to arrange a delivery. The shelter has dog and cat food, bedding, crates, toys, bowls, tethers, tarps, collars and leashes available.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.