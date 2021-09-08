Pets of the Week for Sept. 8, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Roger – 1 year old neutered dog

Roger is a goofy one year old who would love a home of his own or a foster! He is doggy friendly and tolerant of dog behavior that’s rude and in his face! He just wants to play all day. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if this lean lanky boy is for you!

Evie – 2 year old spayed dog

Evie with the good eyeliner! This gorgeous gem of a girl is looking for her home! Evie loves car rides, loves playing with other dogs, and even recently went on a day long bowwow breakout where she played with balls and laid around on patios and mingled with crowds. She is soft, wiggly, and friendly! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this 2 year old girl.

Aria – 2 year old spayed dog

Adopt Aria! This shy girl came in to the shelter very afraid but has warmed up. She enjoys the company of large dogs and will lean in all over you for head scratches and side rubs. Aria is house trained and likes her crate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

Chunky Monkey – 4 year old neutered cat

Meet Chunky Monkey! This big sweet cat is 4 years old and looking for a home. He’s friendly at the shelter and affectionate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.

Granny B – 4 year old spayed cat

Meet Granny B! This purr machine is declawed and looking for an indoor home forever to lounge in. She’s funny and affectionate and looking for chin scratches! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov