Pets of the Week for Sept. 8, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Baby 5-year-old spayed cat

Meet Baby! She is 5 years old, super sweet, and as cuddly as her namesake! She is currently at MACC looking for a family to call her own since her owner has passed away. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt sweet Baby!

Ace 2-year-old neutered male

This gorgeous 2 year old shiny coated boy is Ace. Ace came to MACC recently and everyone just adores him. He is friendly with people, he loves to snuggle, he loves other dogs, and has an easy going personality. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to give this 10/10 good boy a home.

Marley 1-year-old spayed cat

Marley is a gorgeous gal! She’s around 1 year old and looking for love. She is always at the front of her kennel at the shelter headbutting for attention and looking for treats and affection. Adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Goose 2-year-old neutered male

Goose is really big happy goofy guy who came to MACC as a stray. He was a bit underweight but is living it up in foster and gaining some pounds. He is playful and likes other animals and loves to play with toys. Adopt this golden man! Adopt.macc@nashville.gov