Pets of the Week for Sept. 4, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Frello

Frello is a sweet girl with a lot of energy who loves everyone she meets. She focuses very nicely for treats and can even give you a high-five with both paws. Come down to MACC and meet Frello so she can show you what she’s all about!

Noah

Hey everyone, this is Noah! Noah is such a smart boy – he walks well on a leash, he knows how to sit, and he especially loves chasing the ball. Come meet Noah at MACC!

Ann Wilson

Meet Ann Wilson! She has a lot of energy and loves romping around in the yard. If given a chance to run around and let loose, she loves chasing tennis balls (even two at a time!). She sits on command and likes to roll around after she has tired out. Ann is a very sweet girl!

Spongebob Squarepants

Spongebob likes other dogs but can be a little shy around people and needs a little time to warm up to you. He’s a sucker for squeeze cheese, so just offer him a dab or two and you’ll soon become besties!

Lumiere

Lumiere is such a wonderful dog! She loves playing with other dogs, romping around in the yard, and is very motivated to please you – especially when delicious treats are involved! She can play for hours but will also crash on the couch with you at the end of the day.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.