Pets of the Week for Sept. 29, 2020

Marley – 1 year old spayed cat

Meet the friendly loveable Marley! She is a gorgeous gal! She’s around 1 year old and looking for love. She was always at the front of her kennel at the shelter headbutting for attention and looking for treats and affection – and now she’s in foster doing the same! Adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Frank – 4 year old neutered dog

Meet the handsome 4 year old Frank, or Frankie, as his fosters call him! He’s smart and playful and gets the zoomies often. He sploots like a champ! He loves the foster’s children and their other dogs – one large and one small. He’s kinda perfect! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Charlie Ginger – 10 week old kitten

Meet this little orange ginger kitten who is an absolute love! He is playful and adorable and looking for a family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Stetson – 10 month old neutered male

Stetson is the sweetest and loves to give cuddles and kisses and is a very happy boy. He’s learning quickly how to be calm on walks and doing a GREAT job. He’s very comfortable in his crate overnight and also when he needs a place to chill. When he’s outside he loves to sniff around and find all the sticks! He loves his chew toys the most and they can keep him occupied. Sometimes he gets startled by loud noises but he’s adjusting everyday and going with the flow! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov