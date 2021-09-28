Pets of the Week for Sept. 28, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Luna – 2 year old spayed dog

Adopt Luna! Here’s what her foster has to say – “Luna is an incredibly sweet gal. She’s young and spunky, loves to play with people, but isn’t too rambunctious. She can be shy at times. She gets along with our dogs well and is learning to play. She is very, very interested in cats – hasn’t shown any aggression, but she has a chase instinct, and likes to play rough and tumble. She is wonderful in a crate and housebroken with only one accident since she’s been with us. Luna is quite intelligent; she has learned to sit and is gentle when accepting food from people. We are working on her leash-walking manners. She is going to make a wonderful companion for someone! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bonnie Wurlitzer – 3 year old spayed dog

Adopt Bonnie Wurlitzer! This adorable brindled 3 year old girl is snuggly smart and friendly. She loves to play with dogs that are smaller than her and close to her size. She’s a tad intimidated by large dogs! She is a fan of the outdoors and a fan of long rainy days on a couch. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

Bella – 1 year old spayed dog

Adopt Bella! This gorgeous one year old girl is high energy and spunky! She loves people and children and playing! She is crate trained and housebroken. Her last foster trip was a good one and we learned that she’s a really special girl who just needs to work on her leash manners a bit and her excitement in jumping up to say HELLO! She loves to play with other dogs and would love a playmate! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Bella

Dream – 3 year old spayed dog

Adopt Dream! Dream is a big goofy girl who would love to leave the shelter. She is a long stay resident having been here for over two weeks. She likes hanging out with other dogs, she loves just laying around and snoozing in your lap, and she’s easy to walk and more on the laid back shy side. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take her home!

Sugar & Spice – 6 month old female cats

Sugar and Spice are two 6 month old cats that were left outside the shelter in a crate. They are friendly and come right up to the door of their kennel for attention and rubs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt these beauties.