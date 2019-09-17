Pets of the Week for Sept. 17, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Buster

Buster is my name and cuddles are my game. Whether it’s sleepy morning snuggles or late night Netflix binging, I’m ready to be your full-time cuddle buddy. I have a sweet disposition and have done well with other mellow dogs. I enjoy walks and a good game of fetch, but when the play’s all done I’ll be ready to curl up near you and nap.

Elton John

I’m Elton! I have a slight limp and some arthritis in my leg but don’t worry, it doesn’t slow me down. I don’t love my kennel so I sleep a lot in it but when I get out and people love on me and play with me I perk right up. It’s been said I curl my lip up in a very cute smile when I’m happy and running towards you. I didn’t have the best start to life but I’d love for you to walk me, hang with me, and let me be your furever best friend.

Dandy

My name is Dandelion, Dandy for short. I am a complete love bug and a tad bit shy. I love affection and want you to be gentle and patient with me as I’m coming out of my shell. I’d love to go for walks with you and to snuggle right up next to you while you’re hanging around the house. I’m sweet and mellow in disposition and the little white spots on my paws are probably the cutest thing you’ve ever seen

Celine Dion

Hi, I’m Celine Dion! I’m a happy cat who loves to be petted. I spend my free time watching the birds. I’d love to find someone to snuggle up with on the couch. I’ll watch TV with you or join you for your morning coffee. Come adopt me!

Angel

I’m Angel, and I’m a stunner with my handsome face and fur! If there were one word to describe me, it would be a lover. I love to be brushed (I gotta look my best for all these potential adopters) and I’ll roll over when you pet me. I just want a forever home!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.