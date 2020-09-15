Pets of the Week for Sept. 15, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cali and Dream – a bonded pair of cats

Cali – 2 year old spayed cat

Meet Cali! She is bonded with Dream, who is in the same foster home as her, and we would love for them to go to a home together! Cali is the more playful and outgoing of the two – she loves to be petted and wanders around the house exploring and looking out windows. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dream – 3 year old spayed cat

Meat Dream – one of a bonded pair living it up in foster! Dream is the shyer of the two but is coming out of her shell and really loves attention and to be loved on and to snuggle at night. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wilma – 8 month old spayed female

Meet Wilma! This gorgeous 8 month old puppy is full of puppy energy and wiggles! She is energetic and full of life and would love to get out of the shelter and into a cozy home to snuggle and play! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Angie – 5 year old spayed female

Meet 5 year old Angie! Though middle aged, Angie loves a good long walk and is still very playful with other pups! She loves to couch snuggle, she loves to sniff, and she loves to eat! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her.