Pets of the Week for Sept. 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Buster

Buster is my name and cuddles are my game. Whether it’s sleepy morning snuggles or late night Netflix binging, I’m ready to be your full-time cuddle buddy. I have a sweet disposition and have done well with other mellow dogs. I enjoy walks and a good game of fetch, but when the play’s all done I’ll be ready to curl up near you and nap.

Hal

Hi I’m Hal and I have the goofiest happiest smile. I will sit for treats and I love long sniffy walks right by your side. I’m not much for fetch but I love to romp around and play. I’m sweet and gentle and I’d love to curly up next to you for a nap after a hike. Take me home?

Snickers

I am a total gem! I’m polite and well behaved. I love snuggling, getting my belly rubbed, and sitting and laying down for treats! I’m house broken and calm and really just want to be right by your side. I am reserved and a little timid but sweet and kind.

Dos

I’m a gentleman though and through, ready for love! I get along great with other cats and people. I’m a little clumsy and always ready to play. Take me home so I can be your best friend!

Minnie

I’m very outgoing and already ready to play! I’m a very sweet girl and I love to be loved. I get along great with other cats and everyone I meet. I’m a people watcher, searching for my forever family!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.