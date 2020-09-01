Pets of the Week for Sept. 1, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ritz – 8 month male puppy

This gem of a heartthrob puppy is Ritz! He is here to steal your heart and your couch! Ritz was found tied to a fence with some major skin issues but that isn’t getting him down at all! His foster mom reports that he loves life, he loves to play, he loves toys and he is learning crate manners with ease. He is a 10/10 good boy she says who really aims to please and wants to learn! If you want to add this 8 month old gorgeous boy to your life email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Laia – 7 year old spayed female

Meet this gorgeous senior girl, Laia. She loves people and is living in foster with a ferret! She is looking for a quiet retirement home that can also give her some of the leisurely walks and love that she craves. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Courtney – 3 year old spayed female

Meet Courtney! She is stunning and sweet and calm! Courtney can chill in a house but she also loves a game of fetch and knows drop it and leave it. She is looking for a medium activity home where she can be spoiled like the princess that she is! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ima – 1 year old spayed female

Ima is a super sweet girl that came to MACC after the Nashville Fire Department kindly rescued her off the top of a telephone pole! We aren’t sure how or why she scaled the top of it, but once there, she was just sitting on top of the light waiting for someone to help her down. Ima was very cooperative during what could have been a tricky rescue, and safely made her way to MACC. She is ready for a new home (with not quite so much climbing involved!). Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Faye – 6 year old spayed female

This super friendly headbutting gal is lonely at the shelter and would love a home to snuggle up in. She rolls on her back and is very vocal and happy when people visit her kennel. She is love bug and very affectionate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov