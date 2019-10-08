Pets of the Week for Oct. 8, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Blu

I’m a handsome boy and I’m all smiles and puppy love. Once out in the play yard I like to do zoomies and play fetch with you. I’ll even drop it for a treat! I soak up the love and will lean into you for more. I’m working on my leash manners but do well with a harness. I’d make an excellent hiking and/or running companion and would prefer to be your only dog.

Harrison

I’m Harrison and I’m a medium sized black dog with maybe some lab mix in me. I can climb chain linked fences so a privacy fence would be best for me. I’m shy at first and a little afraid of being touched but if you give me a little time I’ll warm up to you can follow you around for hot dogs and chicken. I’m kennel trained and happy to romp around but mostly want to be right by your side, learning that humans can be kind. I sit for the snacks and walk pretty well on a leash.

Sassy

Hello! I am just beautiful and the shelter volunteers have told me I’m kind of a genius! I sit, down, touch, and stay. And my leash manners are pretty darn great unless I’m trying to check out another dog. So far I seem to want to play with everyone I meet, I’m just still learning not to pull so hard trying to get to them. I love people and in the play yards I love a kong wobble puzzle game and lots of attention and praise. Are you looking for a smart and sassy best friend? Come adopt me!

Squints

Meet Squints! He LOVES to play! He would love for his forever family to play with him all the time and give him a lot of attention. Squints is a very affectionate cat who will curl up in your lap at the end of the day.

Celine Dion

Hi, I’m Celine Dion! I’m a happy cat who loves to be petted. I spend my free time watching the birds. I’d love to find someone to snuggle up with on the couch. I’ll watch TV with you or join you for your morning coffee. Come adopt me!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.