Pets of the Week for Oct. 6, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —

Merlin – 6 year old neutered cat

Meet Merlin! Have you ever seen a chonkier happier cuddlier boy? This lap cat is round and fun and super affectionate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this sweet six year old guy!

Saffron – 2 year old neutered cat

Meet 2 year old neutered Saffron! He is a stunner! He likes dogs, cats, and kids and all people. He loves birdwatching and affection. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Milky Way – 2 year old spayed female

This gorgeous two year old gal is Milky Way! She is cuddly and soft and sweet and would love a home with you! She loves other dogs, car rides, and adventures and is ready for a family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bella and Poncho – 3 year old lab mix bonded pair

This adorable smallish to medium (39lbs each) duo came to us after their owner fell ill. They are extremely bonded and love other dogs, cats, and kids! Bella is the shyer of the two – she leans on Poncho for confidence – Poncho is more outgoing, energetic and eager to meet everyone! They both are love bugs full of love to give anyone that adopts them. They are bonded and we are looking for a home for them together. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov