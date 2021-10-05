Pets of the Week for Oct. 5, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Titan – 2 year old neutered dog

Adopt Titan! This gorgeous 2 year old brown and white boy would love to come crash on your couch and hang with your people friends and your dog friends! He’s dog friendly – has rocked out play group at the shelter, and is quite the volunteer favorite. He is affectionate and smart! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt or to foster this boy.

Ladie – 6 month old spayed dog

Ladie is a beautiful one year six month old girl! She was surrendered recently because her owner lost her home. She is reported to be dog and cat friendly! She has been at the shelter since mid September and would love to find her home. Can you help? Adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Zoey – 7 month old spayed dog

Look at this girl’s ears! They are spectacular! Zoey is a funny goofy high energy 7 month old puppy that loves to run and play with other dogs and people. She’s pocket sized and looking for an energetic adventurous family of her own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt or foster her!

Dottie – 13 year old spayed cat

Adopt Dottie. This gorgeous floofy 13 year old gal is looking for a family! She recently was surrendered to us because her owner had to move into a senior living home. She is very sweet and social and has a lot of energy for her age – she enjoys playing with wand/string toys. She’s very quick to warm up and loves pets and attention from everyone she meets. She wants nothing more than lap snuggles and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov