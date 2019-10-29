Pets of the Week for Oct. 29, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cato

Nothing shy about this handsome guy! Cato is quite a vocal boy and he just yearns for attention! He is exurberant and energetic, ready to get out there and enjoy whatever adventure the day has in store. This smart boy already knows sit and high-five.Come visit him, he may just be perfect for you!

Harry Potter

Alohomora! Our sweet Harry Potter is hoping to open the door to your heart. This cuddly boy enjoys yummy treats and all the scratchies and pets you can give. He will lean in to encourage more when you find that magic spot. He is finding the loud, busy shelter a bit stressful and would love to continue practicing his tricks and charms in a quieter setting. He would be happiest as the only magician in your life.

Azizi

I’m a bouncy exuberant ball of energy and would prefer to be your only dog. I love people and treats and wading in water and hikes. Everyone says I walk like a dream on a leash and I don’t pull. I also love a good game of tug of war. Once I’m done playing and exercising though, I really just want to hang and watch TV with you. Can you make me part of your family?

Leona

Hello, I’m Leona! I’m a gentle cat who is shy at first but warms up to everyone – especially if you give me lots of treats. I just want to come home with you and love you forever!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.