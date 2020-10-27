Pets of the Week for Oct. 27, 2020

Willow, Hamster, SirMewsALot

Willow, Hamster, SirMewsALot (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Jerico, 3-year-old neutered male

This handsome dude is 3 year old shepherd mix Jerico! Jerico came to MACC recently when his family parted ways due to a divorce. He is gentle and loving and full of energy! Jerico would love an active family to hike with him and take him on adventures. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Willow, 9-month-old spayed female

Meet 9 month Angel Pup – Willow! She is friendly and softy and a snuggle bug! She is learning crate manners in her foster home and she does extremely well with the foster’s small dogs and her 6 month old puppy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this 39lb low riding gem!

Sir Meows-A-Lot, 2-year-old neutered male

Sir Meows-A-Lot is a gorgeous 2 year old orange cat that is lookin for a home! He is loveable, as his name suggests – and oh so snuggly. He loves sunning and hanging with people and is ready for your lap! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Misty, 5-year old-spayed female

Misty is a loving purr machine looking for a lap or a shoulder! Just like her sister Mitzi, this lovely cat loves people and wants to ride around on your arm like a baby! She loves belly rubs and butt scratches like a little dog and can’t wait to find a family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

We have HAMSTERS! 4 of them to be exact! If you are looking for a low maintenance, super cute, fruit eating friend – email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt one!

