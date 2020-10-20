Pets of the Week for Oct. 20, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Melvin – 10 month neutered male

Meet 10 month old Melvin! He’s bouncy and cute and energetic! He is looking for a family with energy that takes hikes and walks and that can teach him all the things that puppies need to learn. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this Angel!

Crowley – 4 years old neutered male

This adorable small cattle dog mix is shy at first and then leaps around with energy and looks for pets. He has some herding tendencies so may do best as your only pup. He is looking for a home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Spike – 6 month old –neutered male

Meet Spike! And check out the ears! This tiny guy is 6 months old and full of love! He wants to meet all the dogs and get all the lap snuggles and all the treats! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Fiona – 6 month old spayed female

Enter Fiona! This lil lady is full of spunk and energy. She has been at the shelter for over a couple weeks and would love a home to burn this energy off in. She is lively and adorable and very smart! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mitzi – 6 year old spayed female

Meet Mitzi! This adorable chunk of a cat is SO friendly. She is 6 years old and loves to climb on your shoulder and be carried around. She loves affection and people and treats! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Charlie – 1 year old spayed female

This is one year old Charlie Girl. She is sweet and affectionate. She doesn’t love male cats but she loves all the people and the head scratches. She was left outside the shelter in September and is still looking for a home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov