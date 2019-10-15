Pets of the Week for Oct. 15, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Money Penny

I love learning! I know how to sit, shake, and stay. Practice all this stuff with me and teach me new tricks? I like to work and I like to run. I’ll run right next to you and I love to be praised and rewarded with treats. I might seem a little shy at first but let me warm up to you and you’ll be so surprised. Are you an active person looking for a real smart family member?

Elton John

I’m Elton! I love when people love on me and play with me. I have a slight limp and some arthritis in my leg but don’t worry, it doesn’t slow me down! I’d love for you to walk me, hang with me, and let me be your furever best friend. It’s been said I curl my lip up in a very cute smile when I’m happy and running towards you. And will you toss the ball for me? I’d love you forever!

Murphy

My name is Murphy! Have you heard of Murphy’s Law? In my world, it means that anything that can be played with WILL be played with! I am playful, energetic and would thrive in an active family. I love to romp and play with other pups. The other day, I got to play with my new friend Fiona! I love treats and will sit in exchange. Does it sound like I might be a good fit with your family? I hope you’ll come adopt me today!

Celine Dion

Hi, I’m Celine Dion! I’m a happy cat who loves to be petted. I spend my free time watching the birds. I’d love to find someone to snuggle up with on the couch. I’ll watch TV with you or join you for your morning coffee. Come adopt me!

Chubbie

My name is Chubbie! I’ve been at the shelter for a while and am waiting on my forever home! I’m a wonderful boy who loves watching the birds outside of my window and snuggling up next to you. Come meet me!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.