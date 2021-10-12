Pets of the Week for Oct. 12, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Maria (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Simba (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

LeoDavinci (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lady (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jax (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jax and Simba (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jax – 1 year old neutered dog

Adopt Jax! This absolutely adorable dog is one years old and just about perfect. He loves other dogs and is great in social settings. Patio anyone? He’s got gorgeous brindle coloring and giant shepherd ears. He loves all people and every event he goes to he’s the star of the show. Can you adopt him? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him, he is living in a lovely foster home!

Maria – 1 year old spayed dog

Maria is super sweet and affectionate! If you want some love and someone to cheer you up especially on a rainy day she’s the one! Gives kisses, lays at your feet and will take all of the pets and attention you can give her. She knows sit, but is so excited for the treat that she doesn’t stay seated for long. Come by MACC to meet her! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lady – 2 year old spayed dog

True to her name, this pup has all the right manners. She is easy on a leash and potties outside. She sits nicely for treats and takes them gently. If you have affection to give, she will soak all of it up. She loves being loved on. She has the softest ears and then a scruffy beard – so cute! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Simba – 9 year old spayed cat

Adopt Simba! This beautiful 9 year old spayed cat was surrendered recently because her owner went into assisted living and then passed away. She’s scared here and hasn’t been around too many people and animals but would love a cozy couch to hang out on and quiet place to rest. Come to MACC to meet this adoptable cat! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Leonardo Davinci – 9 year old neutered cat

Leonardo DaVinci came to the shelter as a stray. He had two body wall hernias on his belly likely from previous trauma. He has been the perfect tolerant patient, wearing his e-collar after surgery until his incisions were all healed. Now that his staples are out, he is so content to sit in anyone’s lap and purr and get chin scratches. Leo is looking for a home with a family that will let him make plenty of biscuits on the sofa or bed (or even your lap!) since he loves both giving and receiving affection! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov