Pets of the Week for Oct. 1, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Money Penny

Hello, I’m Money Penny! I love learning! I know how to sit, shake, and stay. Practice all this stuff with me and teach me new tricks? I like to work and I like to run. I’ll run right next to you and I love to be praised and rewarded with treats. I might seem a little shy at first but let me warm up to you and you’ll be so surprised. Are you an active person looking for a real smart family member? I love yummy treats and I enjoy sniffy walks and am easy on a leash. I am super chill and relaxed when I spent time in office foster at the shelter. Can I come chill at your house?

Deano

While not a singer, our Deano is defintely a lover! Given the chance, he’s happy to give big kisses and cuddle up for love. He’s still learning what life in a house means but has picked up house training quickly and crates easily. He has figured out that soft beds are awesome and yummy treats are the best. He’s still recovering from surgery for an obstruction so no rowdy play, but when able he does well with other active dogs who don’t mind a little wrestling. He’s a little too interested in small animals, so no kitties or small dogs for him. He should also be supervised with chew toys, but Good News! He comes with a supply of pre-approved chew toys. He’s goofy little guy with so much love to give.

Loaf

Loaf absolutely loves the water hose. She heads straight for it in the play yard and burns off a lot of energy by jumping and chasing the spray. She’s an orange card, and pretty unruly on the leash…needs to burn off that energy before she can settle down and enjoy her walk. Once she does, she’s sweet tempered, funny and engaged in her environment. She would do great with a family with kids, but needs some work with good manners.

Celine Dion

Hi, I’m Celine Dion! I’m a happy cat who loves to be petted. I spend my free time watching the birds. I’d love to find someone to snuggle up with on the couch. I’ll watch TV with you or join you for your morning coffee. Come adopt me!

Holly

Hi everyone, Holly here! I’m a very sweet girl who is patiently waiting on my forever home. I can’t wait to greet you immediately when you come in the door, watch birds through the window with you, and cuddle up with you in bed at night. Please come visit me down at MACC!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.