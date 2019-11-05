Pets of the Week for Nov. 5, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Samwise

Aren’t I the cutest hound dog? I am high energy and need a family that will help me get my exercises regularly. I’m smart and want to learn and already know some tricks. I’m food motivated and don’t seem to mind cats or other dogs. I’m a bit wary of strangers and small children – I’m crate trained though and enjoy having my safe space. Are you the right family for me?

Bayo

Cuddlebug alert!!! This sweet, gentle boy has obviously had some rough times, but he’s not letting that get him down. Treats and snuggles are all he has on his agenda. He loves to chase the ball or romp along by your side, but his favorite thing is to cuddle up beside you. He would love a home where he could be spoiled and pampered while he continues to recover.

Jep

Say hello to Jep! Jep is a gentle older dog who rides well in the car and gentle on leash. He loves to cuddle and get all the attention he can. A recent foster reports he was great with kids too! He just has the cutest face and the sweetest smile you can’t say no to!

Sgt. Nibbler

Hello! I am Sgt. Nibbler. I earned my name because I really enjoy petting and will sometimes grab your hand to tell you I want more! Please watch me for over-excitement. You can toss a cat toy or catnip pillow or use treats to distract me when you are done petting. I’ve spent a lot of time outdoors, so I haven’t yet learned that petting is a frequent occurence. I might be overly enthusiastic for more attention!

Waldo

Meet Waldo! At almost 17 pounds, you will not have a problem finding this big boy! He is very sweet, affectionate, and just wants a home to call his own. Come meet this handsome fella today!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.