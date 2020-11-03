Pets of the Week for Nov. 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Shadow – 11-month-old neutered cat

Meet Shadow! The most loving 11 month old cat you have ever met! He’s named Shadow not b/c he’s black in color but because he loves to follow his people and other animals around to stay close. Shadow is people and cat friendly and loves to snuggle. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Fat Nancy – 8-year-old spayed cat

Fat Nancy is a chill girl. She spends her days laying around basking in the sunshine coming through the window. She greets you with a meow every morning and loves being pet. She’s very independent, but at night she loves to hop up on the couch and snuggle next to you. She’s a declawed chonk who is looking for a home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Huckleberry – 6-year-old neutered cat

Huckleberry, or Huck as we like to call him, will be the perfect companion. He will immediately come to the door when you enter, looking for scratches and love. He loves to perch on a chair with you, snuggle up in bed, or play with any type of toy. If you’re looking for a scraggly, loveable shadow, Huckleberry is your guy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Penny – 6-year-old spayed dog

Hello I’m Penny! I’m a six year old medium sized sweetie looking for a family! I love walks and lounging and hanging out and have great house manners. In my middle age I’ve decided that I prefer the company of humans over other dogs but if you have tolerant and calm dogs around, I might be persuaded. I love walks and rolling on my back in the sunshine. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt me!

Kove – 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Kove! This handsome handsome guy is about 2 years old and full of smarts and life! He is a rough and rowdy player that loves other dogs (the rough and tumble kind!), has done fine with cats and kids in his foster home, and has one of the biggest brains out there. This highly intelligent dog would do great in a home with someone that wants to continue his training, teach him ALL the things, and shower him with cuddles and affection. He’s amazing! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this angel