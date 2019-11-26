Pets of the Week for Nov. 26, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Turk

Gobble, gobble, gobble! Wait that’s not a turkey, that’s Turk! Our handsome boy heard there will be yummy treats next week and he’s ready to come home and help with left-overs. With his energetic, playful personality, he’ll get you moving and out of that food coma fast. He is working on his manners, but walks nicely on a leash and has the cutest little sit. He loves tug of war, so if you feel your heart strings being pulled he might be the one for you.

Trixie

Joy! Pure caramel, chocolate joy is our Trixie. This little girl is happiness in motion. She hops and bounces around the play yard inviting you to chase. Once the chase is done, she loves treats and will snuggle up for belly rubs. You are guaranteed endless love and laughter with this little lady by your side.

Elton John

“I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” Our sweet, gentle Elton John is ready to be the star of your heart. He enjoys leisurely walks, tennis balls and peanut butter, and he is kennel trained. His true love language though is booty scratches; he’ll even lean in to encourage more. Elton adores people and has been depressed in the kennel at the shelter. He would love a home where can wait for his forever family to find him.

Sgt. Nibbler

Hello! I am Sgt. Nibbler. I earned my name because I really enjoy petting and will sometimes grab your hand to tell you I want more! Please watch me for over-excitement. You can toss a cat toy or catnip pillow or use treats to distract me when you are done petting. I’ve spent a lot of time outdoors, so I haven’t yet learned that petting is a frequent occurence. I might be overly enthusiastic for more attention!

Leona

Hello, I’m Leona! I’m a gentle cat who is shy at first but warms up to everyone – especially if you give me lots of treats. I just want to come home with you and love you forever!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.