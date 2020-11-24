Pets of the Week for Nov. 24, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dobie – 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet 2 year old dreamboat Dobie! He walks well on a leash, seems to be crate trained, and is super friendly and loves to meet new dog friends. He is living in foster with a 5lb dog that he is curious about in a very sweet and playful way! Dobie loves to run and fetch balls and would benefit from long walks and activity. He’s gentle and cuddly and loves to wiggle and play with toys. He’s a love bug through and through. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Spaghetti – 2-year-old spayed dog

Meet Spaghetti! This 2 year old sweet angel is looking for a family! She loves cuddles and treats and people pleasing. She is a small to medium PERFECT size and is doing fantastic in her foster home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this adorable girl.

Georgia Rose – 3-year-old spayed female

Georgia Rose was a very patient mom to her six kittens. She is very sweet and loving and enjoys getting one on one attention. She has shown interest in toys – especially string toys. She enjoys looking out the window and relaxing in a window seat. Georgia Rose has been around other cats and dogs and seems very comfortable with them. In fact, she has no problem putting a rambunctious puppy in her place! One of her quirkiest features is her love of cheese. She will come running when she hears the crinkle of a bag and will jump into the fridge. Georgia Rose is great with children and does not mind being picked up and carried around. She cannot wait to find her forever family! Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if you’re interested in adopting!

Marley – 1-year-old spayed female

Meet the friendly loveable Marley! She is a gorgeous gal! She’s around 1 year old and looking for love. She was always at the front of her kennel at the shelter headbutting for attention and looking for treats and affection – and now she’s in foster doing the same! Adopt.macc@nashville.gov