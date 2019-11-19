Pets of the Week for Nov. 19, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cato

I am handsome and not shy at all! For 7 years old I’m exuberant and energetic, ready to get out there and enjoy whatever adventure the day has in store. I’m a smart boy that knows sit and high-five and will fetch a ball and trade it to you for a hot dog. I LOVE car rides and sticking my head out the window! I’m a huge cuddle bug once I’ve gotten my energy out and will try to curl in your lap in the car if you’ll let me or snore soundly next to you on the couch.

Rooster

Hi! I’m handsome man Rooster. I love love love people and snuggles. I’m a young boy who could use an active human best friend that will jog and hike with me and let me play outside. Come visit me so I can show you what I’m all about!

Boone

Hello! I’m handsome and small to medium sized Boone! Look at my handkerchief! I am polite, will sit for every treat you give me and I’ll even play a game where I guess what hand it’s in! I’m so smart. I walk well on a leash and I enthusiastically wag my tail at everyone that walks by when I’m outside rolling in the sun. I am learning to play and trust other dogs. Let me take it slow and be your best friend and learn together!

Magnolia

Meet Miss Magnolia! Magnolia is a sweetheart who prefers to watch all of the action from the sidelines and is always close by. She loves to look out the window and watch the birds. She has been at the shelter for almost a month and is patiently awaiting her forever home!

Mortar

Mortar is such a loving boy! He loves everyone he meets and is very affectionate (especially when you give him treats). Come down to MACC and to meet Mortar and let him prove he is the perfect addition to your family!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.