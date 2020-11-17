Pets of the Week for Nov. 17, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Merlin – 6-year-old neutered cat

Meet Merlin! This CHONKY cat is hilarious and dog like in the best way! He snuggles, likes belly rubs, and loves to lounge in odd positions. He is cat and dog and people friendly! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Socks – 6-year-old neutered dog

Meet this handsome gentleman – Socks! He is well mannered and sweet and looking for a home! He likes other dogs and people and wants to hang with you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him

Morticia – 2-year-old spayed dog

Morticia was the star of our play group recently! She is energetic and adorable and loving and looking for an active family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov