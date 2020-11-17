Pets of the Week for Nov. 17, 2020

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Merlin – 6-year-old neutered cat

Meet Merlin! This CHONKY cat is hilarious and dog like in the best way! He snuggles, likes belly rubs, and loves to lounge in odd positions. He is cat and dog and people friendly! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Socks – 6-year-old neutered dog

Meet this handsome gentleman – Socks! He is well mannered and sweet and looking for a home! He likes other dogs and people and wants to hang with you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him

Morticia – 2-year-old spayed dog

Morticia was the star of our play group recently! She is energetic and adorable and loving and looking for an active family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

  • Merlin
    Merlin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Merlin
    Merlin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Merlin
    Merlin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Socks
    Socks (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Socks
    Socks (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Morticia
    Morticia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Morticia
    Morticia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Morticia
    Morticia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)
  • Socks and Merlin
    Socks and Merlin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories