Pets of the Week for Nov. 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Trixie

Miss Trixie is so playful and loving! She is everything wonderful all wrapped into one sweetheart. She loves being chased and will run and run and run. Got a toy rope or ball? You’re in for entertainment! She loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. She’s a proper lady when it comes to taking treats from you. Come visit her today!

Murphy

My name is Murphy! Have you heard of Murphy’s Law? In my world, it means that anything that can be played with WILL be played with! I am playful, energetic and would thrive in an active family. I love to romp and play with other pups. The other day, I got to play with my new friend Fiona! I love treats and will sit in exchange. Does it sound like I might be a good fit with your family? I hope you’ll come adopt me today!

Elton John

I’m Elton! I have a slight limp and some arthritis in my leg but don’t worry, it doesn’t slow me down. I don’t love my kennel so I sleep a lot in it but when I get out and people love on me and play with me I perk right up. It’s been said I curl my lip up in a very cute smile snarl when I’m happy and running towards you. I didn’t have the best start to life but I’d love for you to walk me, hang with me, and let me be your furever best friend. And will you toss the ball for me? I’d be best as your only dog as I don’t love to share food or toys. I’d love you forever!

Chatter

Chatter wasn’t given his name for no reason – he loves to talk! He is looking for a family he can spend all day talking to and who will give him all their love and affection back. He loves being held and given any sort of attention. Come adopt Chatter and he’ll let you know how thankful he is!

Mickey

Meet Mickey! Micky is the sweetest boy! He loves cuddles and will be a wonderful lap cat. He was in a foster home with children and other cats, so he would make the perfect addition to any family!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.