Pets of the Week for Nov. 10, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bagel – 4 year-old neutered cat

Meet Bagel! This gorgeous 4 year old Tabby cat is looking for love and striking a pose! He could not get more gorgeous and he knows it. He loves attention and cuddling and is goofy and sweet. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to make this angel named Bagel yours!

Aggie – 2-year-old spayed cat

Meet Aggie, a class-A percher and personal shadow! When looking for Aggie, either look on your tallest surface, or down at your feet. She loves to stay involved in whatever activity you are doing, and will ask for attention if you’re not giving her enough. She is slightly obsessed with anything that has feathers, and will play for as long as you keep her entertained. All she needs now is to find her human to take her home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if you’re interested in adopting her!

Pugsley – 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet this energetic playful boy who would love a dog sibling and playmates outside of the shelter! This little guy is friendly and outgoing and searching for a family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Cricket – 2-year-old spayed dog

Meet Cricket! This two year old 45lb girl is wiggly and sweet and cuddly! She would a chance to be someone’s best friend and likes other dogs as well. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take this angel home!

Roger – 1-year-old neutered dog

Roger is a one year old neutered boy with lots of puppy love in him. He was excited by and playful with the helper dog and is excited by people too! He jumps up for attention but will stand calmly while you leash him. He’s looking for an active family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Max 1.5-year-old neutered dog

Max is a 1 1/2 year old neutered shepherd mix that would love out of the shelter! He’s a high-energy boy that was playful and vocal (but in a good way) with the helper dog and whines in excitement when he sees you and is ready to go! He is smart and would love to learn commands and hang with you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.