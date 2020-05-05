Pets of the Week for May 5, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

MULAN – 7 year old spayed female, 70 pounds

My name is Mulan and I am searching and hoping and waiting for my forever family. Are you out there and ready to treat this middle aged Queen like the royalty my foster mother says I am? She has nothing but wonderful things to say about me, so for those of you not interested in the hassle of puppy life let me tell you about the wonderfulness I can bring. I am a people lover! I love both children and adults – there has never been a gentler taker of treats. I love snuggles and cuddles and my foster mom says I’m the best couch partner, but at night I’m happy to sleep on my dog bed or a couch in the other room. I am fully potty trained and can be left alone in the house without incident! I don’t love the confinement of being crated but my foster mom has left me both in a crate and out loose – I don’t have time to chew up your stuff – I just want to sleep! I’m not the young running type – I prefer a leisurely stroll, maybe a mile or two, sniffing and taking in the sights. My leash walking skills are superb. In my middle age I have decided I’m not interested in other dogs and I don’t like when they approach me while I’m walking along perfectly on my leash. Can you blame me though – that just seems so rude! I’d prefer to get all your attention to myself and be treated like a two legged member of your family even though my last leg count was at 4. I know all my basic commands and am ready to live my older years out in comfort and in style. Are you the one? Please reach out to Foster.Macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

CHARLIE – 3 year old spayed female, 60 pounds

Charlie is the sweetest girl! She’s respectful, super cuddly, friendly, and so gentle! She has the happiest tail and loves asking for pets. She’s a potty trained pro and knows all her basic commands. She’s learning to be comfortable in her crate, but is more than happy to find any couch/ carpeted surface next to you to stretch out on. Charlie is still learning how to be comfortable when left alone, but that’s just because she loves her humans so much. She also loves meeting other dogs so perhaps a buddy at home would help her feel safe when you leave! She also loves running after her tennis ball and exploring every smell in the yard! Charlie has also been building up her confidence to walk next to cars on busier roads. Streets can be scary but with a little help she pushes through and has been learning that they aren’t that bad! This girl’s sweet, smart, and playful personality is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face every day. She might be a little shy at first, but after a few days she will love you like no other.

OLIVER – 1 year old neutered male, 12 pounds

Oliver is a very sweet, handsome cat that came to MACC as part of a group of 10 cats after their owner passed away. He is really opening up in his foster home! Here is what his foster mom shared with us: “Oliver was shy the first day and hid under the bed, but I talked to him calmly and he eventually came out and it was “love at first sight.” He likes to curl up with me, likes cuddles and gives kisses when I ask “do you want kisses?” Oliver is a hunky 12 pound cat, and would love to find a home of his own!

LIO – 1 year old neutered male, 10 pounds

My name is Lio (short for Lion of course) and I am a cuddly playful sweet little boy!! I love cuddling up next to my hooman, chasing laser pointers, and playing with all my little toys (which I even throw across the floor for myself!!) I’m happy hanging in my room alone and can keep myself entertained with toys and big cat naps, but I also love cuddling and playing with my hooman whenever she’s around 🙂 I seem a little shy at first but don’t let this fool you!! It took a few hours for me to even come out of my crate the first day .. but once I know my home is safe, my personality comes out as the sweet fun-loving cuddly cutie that I am!! I am a happy little boy on my own but I also think I’d be great with other kitty friends to play with 🙂 I can be a little active during the night, so it’d be best for me to have some space to hangout while you sleep if you’re a light sleeper!

Margot – 2 year old female, 35 pounds

Margot is a very sweet girl that will jump for joy when she sees you! She loves the outdoors and the way the grass feels on her back as she rolls. She does love to run and frolic around. Margot is smart and does know sit. She gets so excited about everything going on that she’s easily gets distracted. It’s easy to get her full attention, but there’s a catch… TREATS!!

Zoey – 3 year old spayed female, 65 pounds

Zoey is more of a laid back type of girl. She really loves taking in all aspects of an new area by sniffing around. She needs a home that understands her love of just taking it easy and letting her explore with her nose without interruptions. She makes you think you are being ignored due to her exploring, but don’t let that fool you. SHE will try to fool you! When you least expect it this girl gets a random spurts of energy and becomes playful. This goofy girl loves her belly rubbed and once you’re done with rubbing she rolls around and makes you laugh by acting like a turtle stuck on its back. Zoey does also know a few tricks up her sleeve such as sit, here, down and lay down

Meryl – 2 year old spayed female, 47 pounds

Meryl LOVES people and toys. This energetic girl has a way to put a smile on your face. How she plays and interacts with people will either make you laugh or smile no doubt! Meryl is energetic and has a goofy way about her. She get so excited to play and be around you that she doesn’t always focus on her surroundings. She does get very clumsy and almost bumps into things fetching a ball or any toy. Meryl would appreciate an active family to learn to jog with or to spend time playing with her.

Please call the shelter at 615-862-7928 or send an email to foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up an adoption appointment!