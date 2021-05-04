Pets of the Week for May 4, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bella – 5 year old spayed dog

Meet Bella! This stunning 5 year old middle aged gal is on the prowl for a home of her own! She likes other dogs, is easy going, and loves strolls with her people and fur friends. She has been on a bit of a weight loss journey and has lost several pounds. If you’re looking for an exercise companion she might be your gal! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

Duke – 3 year old tan neutered dog

This adorable sunshine loving tan boy is looking for a home! His patient and loving foster mom reports that he is coming out of his shell more and more each day, he’s not much of a barker but he wants to talk to you?, and that he is really blossoming with stability and love! He loves rolling around in grass. He’s a tad shy of men but is warming up to the idea that people are friends and treats are exciting! He does well with other animals and may benefit from an experienced dog owner to help him continue to blossom and grow. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Duke!

Jimmy – 1 year old neutered dog

Meet Jimmy! This spectacularly cute boy is 1 year old and waiting for a family! He has been the star of many shelter play groups – playing with all dogs really well – but he would love a home of his own with a fur sibling or two or three! He is sweet and gentle and full of puppy wiggles and loves meeting new people as well. He’s on the smaller and dainty side – about 40lbs – and likely won’t get too much bigger than that. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him and make him yours!

Spencer – 2 year old neutered dog

Spencer has been in foster care since mid march and we would love to find him a home! Please spread the word about Spencer!

From the foster – Spencer is my first foster dog and he is a delight! He is calm and quiet at home, understands when I have time to play with him or when I am busy. He is potty trained and will kindly ask for a walk after his evening meal. He is a strong dog that makes me feel safe when I walk him out at night. He has been friendly with all the dogs he’s met in my building. He loves people watching from my balcony. If you’d like to learn more, please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!