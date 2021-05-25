Pets of the Week for May 25, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Lima – 3 year old spayed cat

Lima is an approximately 3 year old spayed female who was left at the surrender door at MACC with no note. Due to a previous injury she has had to have part of her tail amputated. Lima will solicit attention and is vocal. She wants to make sure you give her proper attention. Her favorite place is laying on the couch or even better on you and taking a nap. She is very well behaved and friendly. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Jack Black – 10 year old neutered cat

This older kitty came in after his owner passed away. He came in with another younger cat. He is very friendly and loves to have his chin scratched, and rubs against the front of his cage to catch your eye. He has some thin hair on his hips from overgrooming and moderate dental tartar. He is FeLV/FIV negative. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Galen – 2 year old neutered cat

This handsome fella was brought in by a good Sam because he has a laceration above his left eye. He is very friendly and has been treated with antibiotics. He also has a thin haircoat likely due to flea allergy and overgrooming. He eats great and meows for attention! He loves to rub against your legs and to play with paper toys! He would love a snuggly family of his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Galen.

Linus – 3 year old neutered dog

Meet Linus! This three year old gorgeous silver boy is playful and fun! He does amazing in shelter play groups and loves to play and tumble with other dogs. He is sweet with people and very affectionate. Recently he went on a bow wow breakout for a day to the greenway and to Centennial Park! His day foster mom had a lot of wonderful things to say about him …

“At Centennial Park I made the rookie mistake of leaving the water in the car so we just sat in the shade for about 3-4 minutes while he demanded belly rubs and then he was ready to go again. He and I split four bottles of water in four hours with him drinking the lion’s share. We did a little over a mile but with many water breaks along the way. He was pretty popular at the park and everyone loved him. He was very good at not being mouthy with the people we met but not so great at not jumping. I did warn everyone in advance and they all decided it was worth the chance of being jumped on to pet him (can’t say I disagree). He will learn fast not to jump on people!”

Linus Likes: treats; toys; eating grass/leaves; eating duck poop

Linus Loves: people; other dogs; walks/seeing and smelling the world; belly rubs when he’s tired

Linus Dislikes: exercise on a hot day; sitting still for photos; sudden, loud noises

Linus Confusions: getting into cars; how legs work; people who don’t want to pet him; dogs who don’t want to play with him

Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this good boy!

Metro Animal Care and Control is restarting its Bow Wow breakout program and looking to clear the shelters over Memorial Day. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to fill out a foster app to to take pups over the holiday weekend. The shelter provides all supplies.