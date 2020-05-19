Pets of the Week for May 19, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

TIGER – 2 year old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Tiger is one of the chillest cats you’ll ever meet. She meows softly when she wants attention and loves to hang out and snuggle. She’s an otherwise independent cat who splits her time between napping on her favorite chair and exploring. She enjoys looking out the window. Unlike most cats, she asks for belly rubs. She tolerates being picked up, though definitely prefers to lay beside you. She’s not sure what she thinks of her foster brother yet (a 65-pound dog) but she’s warming up to him. She has previously lived with another cat and two dogs!

SMOKEY – 2 year old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Smokey is a 2-year old spayed domestic shorthair who loves to head butt for attention, snuggles, and pets. She is very well house-trained, and although she loves to explore and is very curious, she listens well. Smokey is super loving, purrs and communicates! She follows us around the house but can also just enjoy a cat nap alone!

ARTHUR – 10 year old neutered male domestic shorthair cat

Arthur came to MACC as a stray and his eyes were very inflamed. He is recovering in a foster home! Here is what his foster mom shared about him: “Arthur is the best cat! He basically sleeps and snuggles all day. We think once his eyes get better he will be more playful. He’s affectionate and lovable and quirky!”

PRINCESS – 5 year old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Princess is a sweet, stunning cat that loves to play and cuddle. She enjoys attacking fuzzy toys, Amazon packing bubbles (who else is doing a lot of online shopping these days?!), and even small toy balls. She loves to lay next to her person or even on top of her person, and really enjoys gentle scratches on her neck, face, and ears.

Please call the shelter at 615-862-7928 or send an email to foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up an adoption appointment!