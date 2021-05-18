Pets of the Week for May 18, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

This week, MACC provided bio sheets a foster volunteer made to highlight some of the longest stay shelter and foster dogs at the facility. All of them are dog friendly and sweet and looking for homes. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet them!

Galen – 2 year old neutered cat

This handsome fella was brought in by a good Sam because he has a laceration above his left eye. He is very friendly and has been treated with antibiotics. He also has a thin haircoat likely due to flea allergy and overgrooming. He eats great and meows for attention! He would love a snuggly family of his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Galen.