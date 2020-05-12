Pets of the Week for May 12, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

PRINCESS – 5 year old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Hi, I’m Princess! Like Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) & Princess Diana, I’m beautiful, but my best quality is my sweet spirit. A lady shouldn’t talk about weight & age, but if you must know, I’m a 5-year old spayed female who weighs just 8lbs. As you’ll see from my photos, I’m curious like Arielle. Like Snow White, I’m kind. I’ll give you cuddles, lay next to you (or on top of you), & help you w/ stretching (if you want). And, I keep myself clean & my litterbox tidy! (Like all cats, I like to drop my food on the floor before eating it.) Like Mulan, I am a “warrior” who loves to play! I attack fuzzy toys, Amazon packing bubbles, & I love balls. I like to carry “green monster” around the house & like you to play with me. Like Elsa, I’m genuine. I’ll tell you how I feel. (Sometimes when I’m fighting “green monster” I roar like a lion, but don’t be scared. I’m just playing!) Like Pocahontas & Moana, I love nature! Like Jasmine, I’m polite. (Sometimes I forget. A lady should cover her mouth when yawning & sometimes I want your snacks.) Like Tiana, I will accept your flaws & love you anyway. I love to have my face, neck, and ears rubbed or scratched gently. Occasionally I get a little too excited & may give you a love nip but it’s not a bite. I love sunny spots. I get scared sometimes, especially when you are so big & I’m so small. But, lean over, put your hand down, remind me that you’re my human, & I’ll be ok. Like Rapunzel, I love to have my hair combed. It’s thick & something like the Furminator does a great job! Like Princess Buttercup (Princess Bride) I may need a bit of time to declare my love to you, but once I know you, I will love you steadfastly.

RANDI – 5 months old, 22 pounds, spayed female

I’m Randi! A 5 month old pup and YES I’ve got that funky puppy happy energy. I love to play – whether that is fetching a tennis ball in the yard or playing tug of war with my toys. My foster mama says I’m sweet and I’ve even been doing great with her cat. I do ok in my crate and might even be almost all the way potty trained! I am a bit afraid of new people and hide behind my foster mama until I feel like it’s safe. Take it slow with me, but I’m ready for my forever home! Please contact foster.macc@nashville.gov if you are interested in meeting Randi!

MASHA – 2 years old, 47 pounds, spayed female

Masha LOVES people and toys. This energetic goofy girl has a way to put a smile on your face. How she plays and interacts with people will make you laugh or smile no doubt! Her foster family has renamed her Masha after the cartoon character because she has so much energy! They have already taught her several commands, and she learns very quickly and is treat motivated. She is learning crate training and housetraining as well. She is a very sweet dog and enjoys playing with the 5 and 6 year old kids in her foster home. She also loves to watch movies with her foster family! Please contact foster.macc@nashville.gov if you are interested in meeting Masha!

GAMMA – 9 years old, spayed female domestic longhair cat

If you are looking to add some floof under your roof, look no further than Gamma! Gamma came to MACC with some serious wounds, but has bounced back like a trooper and has been in foster care recently. Here’s a description from her foster family: “While she has definitely warmed up to us in the nearly six weeks that she’s been visiting, Gamma remains a very shy cat who does not like to be held, although she’ll allow you to pick her up and put her someplace (quickly) without a struggle. I think she must have been an outdoor cat most of her life because she seems unfamiliar – and scared of – normal household noises like the toilet and blow dryer. She’s pretty reclusive when she’s not eating or pottying. She likes to nap in privacy, sometimes hidden beneath a blanket or towel. After warming up to you, she will walk along beside you and will appreciate being petted.”

Gamma is approximately 9 years old, spayed, and microchipped. We are hoping to find her a quiet retirement home where she can enjoy the luxuries of indoor life with windows to watch outside as she pleases. Gamma may never be an outgoing lap cat, but she will slowly learn to trust her new family and be grateful for the security you provide. If you are interested in learning more about Gamma and meeting her, please email foster.macc@nashville.gov.

CHARLIE – 3 year old spayed female, 60 pounds

Charlie is the sweetest girl! She’s respectful, super cuddly, friendly, and so gentle! She has the happiest tail and loves asking for pets. She’s a potty trained pro and knows all her basic commands. She’s learning to be comfortable in her crate, but is more than happy to find any couch/ carpeted surface next to you to stretch out on. Charlie is still learning how to be comfortable when left alone, but that’s just because she loves her humans so much. She also loves meeting other dogs so perhaps a buddy at home would help her feel safe when you leave! She also loves running after her tennis ball and exploring every smell in the yard! Charlie has also been building up her confidence to walk next to cars on busier roads. Streets can be scary but with a little help she pushes through and has been learning that they aren’t that bad! This girl’s sweet, smart, and playful personality is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face every day. She might be a little shy at first, but after a few days she will love you like no other.

Please call the shelter at 615-862-7928 or send an email to foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up an adoption appointment!