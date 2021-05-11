Pets of the Week for May 11, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Lottie – 1 year old spayed dog

Meet Lottie! This one year old girl is gorgeous and sweet and loves to play with other dogs. She loves affection and leash walks and peanut butter! She has a good amount of energy and would love an active family to walk with and hang with. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Percival – 2 year old spayed dog

This 2 year old bundle of love is on the hunt for a family! He is bouncy and friendly and would love a home where he could learn to leash walk. Volunteers at the shelter have reported that this guy is eager to please and motivated by food so he should be quite easy to train. He seems to like other dogs as well! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Bella – 9 month old spayed dog

Meet little 26lb Bella! Her previous owner says she likes other dogs and is very active and playful and jumps up on children. She is a petite girl and a little nervous at the shelter, but likely has lots of puppy energy once she gets in a home. She would love a loving home of her own to land. Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Sebastian – 3 year old neutered cat

Meet Sebastian! This adorable little fuzz ball is ready for a family. He loves to head butt and rub up against you for attention. He doesn’t love being picked up but he does love to cuddle and pur. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Clinton – 3 year old neutered cat

Adopt Clinton! This social 3 year old cat was surrendered to us with other cats! He is friendly and affectionate and loves to stroll right up to you for pets and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.