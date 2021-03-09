Pets of the Week for March 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Luna – 7 year old spayed cat

Hi, I’m Luna! I was named by my fosters because my big, beautiful green eyes light up like the moon. I had a little bit of a rough start to life and because of that, it may take me a little longer to warm up to you. My fosters have taught me what love is, so give me a few days and I will be your buddy! I have a stunning grey coat of fur that is long and soft. I enjoy being pet and rubbing up against people. I will thrive in a home as the only pet so that I can build trust with you and so we can get to know each other better. I am gentle, sweet, and will adore getting loved by you. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!

Alfred – 3 year old neutered cat

“Hello, I’m Alfred! I found my way to my foster parent’s house during the snowstorm and have been a happy boy since being indoors! I am very playful, adventurous and love to play with toys. Once I warm up to you, I will purr loudly and would love to snuggle up with you (please give me chin rubs because I love them!). As you can see, I have a beautiful, silky black coat and striking amber colored eyes (depending on the light they can look yellow). I have been told I’m a handsome fellow! If you love spunk and affectionate kitties – I’m your guy! I am ready to love you and be loved by my forever family.” Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov and submit an adoption application to meet me!

Dover – 5 year old neutered dog

Meet Dover! This 5 year old chonky brindled boy is looking for love! He is learning crate training in his foster home and he likes his crate covered so it mimics a den! Dover is a vocal growly playful player and likes the foster’s dog! He wiggles with excitement for treats and would love a home of his own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Reggie White – 7 year old neutered dog

Adopt Reggie White! This stud loves to play with all the energy in the world! However he is able to harness that energy (pun intended!) while on walks & does amazing on the leash! Reggie LOVES playing with toys and especially likes tennis balls! When playtime is over he’s an absolute cuddle bug and is the sweetest thing! He has lots of energy to spare and would be great for an active family. He is sweet, charming soul & would love to join a family who is looking for a playful senior. Be prepared to fall in love with his big chocolate eyes! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov