Pets of the Week for March 30, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Holt – 7 month old neutered dog

Hello! My name is HOLT! Here are some wonderful fun facts about me: I am one of the snuggliest boys ever – snuggling is my favorite! I am one of the smartest boys ever – I know sit and am potty trained and I’m only 7 months old! I love playing with my tennis ball toys and I’ll even chase it around without anyone throwing it for me. I walk gently on a leash and I love watching birds. Any birders out there? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt me!

Flower – 5 year old spayed dog

This gorgeous 5 year old gal is FLOWER! And she is the sweetest thing! She did fantastic in shelter play group and is really affectionate with people. We are looking for a foster home OR a family for her! Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov or foster.macc@nashville.gov if you can help!

Easter 1 year old female bunny

Meet Easter! She has the BEST spotted nose and makes the cutest carrot eating sounds you’ve ever heard. She is a friendly affectionate rabbit that doesn’t mind being held and will actually press into you for affection and pets. She is looking for her family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Walker – 7 year old neutered dog

Meet Walker. This 7 year old gentleman is living it up in foster! He loves to be tucked in and snuggled up with blankets. He is living with a fabulous foster mom who has been easing him into crate training and he is learning fast. He is housetrained and potty trained and loves treats and loves to please! His foster mom reports he has finally started to play with toys and he is great out on walks and is learning not to pull! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this precious guy!

Boots – 9 year old neutered cat

Hi, I’m Boots! I am a very small kitty that loves to cuddle. I only weigh a few pounds and love to be carried around in your arms. I’ll snuggle next to you while you work on your computer all day if you let me. Still, I am fine to be alone for many hours. I like peaceful, quiet spaces. When I’m home alone, somewhere that’s dark and soft is a nice place for me to curl up. I may be shy at first, but I just need to get used to a new space. Once I’m comfortable, I’ll snuggle up to anyone that will give me scratches. I hope to be in your arms soon! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!